Parkside Eats
Sharing is Caring (Appetizers)
- Edamame
Steam with kosher salt.Out of stock
- Loaded RiceHash
3 Sushi rice Hash with Cheese, sour cream, fresh scallion, Kewpie mayo Bacon bits with Sushi sesame seaweed flakesOut of stock
- Fried Cheese
Spanish cheese topped with our pink sauce and scallions$8.50
- Guava Manchego Empanada
3 Guava jam with fresh mozzarella empanadas$10.50
- Ropa Vieja Empanadas
Cuban dish transformed into an empanada, stuffed with shredded seasoned flank steak. Top inside with a pickled onion and cilantro. 3 empanadas in each serving$12.50
- Buffalo Chicken Wings
Double fried jumbo wings tossed in Classic Buffalo sauce$11.00
- Korean Fire Chicken Wings
Double fried jumbo wings tossed in our Korean bbq Gochujang sauce topped with fresh scallions, scallions ranch and sesame seeds.$12.00
- Orange Chicken Wings
Double fried jumbo wings in a Orange Teriyaki Glaze, scallions, and Sesame Seeds$12.00
- Krab-o-cado Eggrolls
Avocados, krab, and herbed cream cheese wrapped in pastry wrapper. Served with pickled vegetable salad and topped with. Guava Thai Chili Sauce.$12.00
- Cheesy Lobster Truffle Fries
Cooked cold water lobster in cheese sauce with white truffle oil, grilled corn, pickled onions, and herbs topped on double crispy waffle fries tossed in our special house seasoning blend, a side of chipotle aioli.$18.00
- Fried Lobster Bao
3 Mini Fried Lobster in a steam Bao bun pickled carrots, pickled radish, spicy mayo, with fresh chives and micro greensOut of stock
- Crispy Pork Belly Bao
3 Crispy Pork belly in Bao bun topped with fresh lettuce, cilantro,cucumber, carrots finished with sauce to compliment the flavorsOut of stock
It's an Egg Thang (Eggs)
- Egg bacon & Cheese
Brioche hot dog bun toasted with house cheese, Fluffy egg, Kewpie mayo, fresh chives and crispy bacon$11.00
- Omelette Your Way$12.00
- Humpty Dumpty Sliders
Burger topped with bacon, egg and our cheese sauce. Complimented with waffle fries$12.00
- A-V-O Toast
Sourdough toasted bread, with fresh avocado drizzled with olive oil, and over mild runny scrambled eggs topped with TaeYung red pepper powder and spicy mayo$13.00
- A-V-O Hot Chili Toast
Sunny side eggs with hot chili oil blend on top Fresh avocado, baby arugula, fresh chives on toasted breadOut of stock
- Creamy A-V-O Egg Salad Toast
Creamy egg salad on fresh avocado and with baby arugulaOut of stock
- Caprese ToastOut of stock
- Steak, Eggs & Hash
6oz Ribeye Steak on top of a Baby Arugula Salad, 2 Sunny side Eggs & Crispy Sushi Fried Hash And side of Chimichurri sauceOut of stock
- Tostada Egg Enchilada
Empanada disk with baby arugula, guacamole,Carne enchilada “beef”,sunny side egg, fresh dice tomato’s,lime mayo,cilantro, sour cream and fresh jalapeñoOut of stock
- Eggs White Veggies
Egg white omelette with red,green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, cilantro topped with fresh chivesOut of stock
A Wrap for the Salads (Wraps & Salads)
- Chopped Chipotle Salad
Mixed greens with creamy chipotle dressing, tomatoes and avocado, Spicy bacon, red onions and cotija cheese.$12.20
- Korean BBQ Salad
Spring Mix, Avocado, Gochu-Gang-Gang BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, Charred Corn$11.25
- Balsamic Salad
Balsamic dressing, Spring mix, Red Onion, tomatoes, goat cheese and candied walnuts$10.25
- Caesar Salad
Chopped lettuce, Parmesan cheese, crispy croutons and Cesar salad dressing$10.25
- Asian Salad
Edamame, crispy wonton chips, carrots spring mix, cilantro, scallions with sesame dressingOut of stock
- Chopped Chipotle Chicken Wrap
crispy chicken or grilled chicken mixed greens with creamy chipotle dressing, tomatoes, spicy bacon, red onions and cotija cheese$12.20
- Korean BBQ Chicken Wrap
crispy chicken or grilled chicken, red onions, avocado, tomatoes with either gluten free wraps or whole wheat wraps$11.15
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
fresh parmesan cheese spring mix with spinach Caesar dressing, grilled chicken or crispy chicken$10.25
Come Slide Thru (Sliders)
- Parkside Classic Chicken Sliders
Halal fried chicken with Parkside’s special house seasoning blend, pickles. Served with crispy waffle fries. *Add your choice of sauce. (recommended with sweet vinegar pink cabbage and chipotle aioli).$12.00
- Guava Chilli Chicken Sliders
Halal fried chicken drenched in house guava chili sauce and topped with house pink sauce, micro greens. Served with crispy waffle fries.$12.00
- Korean BBQ Chicken Sliders
Halal fried chicken breasts tossed in Korean BBQ sauce, topped with scallion ranch, sesame seeds and scallions. Served with crispy waffle fries.$13.00
- Cheeseburger Sliders
Grass-fed beef with white cheese sauce, caramelized onions, Served with crispy waffle fries.$11.50
- Hawaiian Riz Beef Slider
Grass-fed beef topped with grilled pineapple, strawberry jam, Spicy Bacon and micro-greens. Served with crispy waffle fries.$13.00
- Korean Fire Beef Sliders
Grass-fed beef topped with white cheese sauce and bacon, Korean BBQ sauce, scallions, and kimchi. Served with crispy waffle fries.$14.25
- Guava Manchego Beef Sliders
Grass-fed beed topped with caramelized onion, manchego cheese, guava,pink sauce, micro greens, spiced bacon. Served with crispy waffle fries.$14.25
- Bruschetta Veggie Sliders
Plant based "meat" topped with Bruschetta balsamic dressing, basil, and fresh mozzarella. Served with a spring mix salad.Out of stock
Hey! Sweet Thang (Sweets)
- Brown Butter Maple Chicken & Waffles
Brown butter maple syrup ,4 piece fried chicken wings served over a waffle and dusted with our parkside seasoning blend and powdered sugar.$15.00
- Pandan Croissant Waffle
Buttery croissant pressed into a waffle topped with pandan cream cheese, toasted coconut flakes, powder sugar, and wuth pandan, coconut drizzle$12.00
- Strawberry Shortcake Croissant Waffle
Buttery croissant pressed into a waffle with cream cheese, fresh strawberry , strawberry shortcake crumbs, powder sugar and drizzle with strawberry jam$11.00
- Blueberry Ube Maple Croissant Waffle
Buttery croissant pressed into a waffle with cream cheese, graham cookie crumbs, powder sugar, Blueberry Ube drizzle and a side of maple syrup$11.00
- Classic Waffle
Crispy golden brown waffles topped with butter, powdered sugar, whipped cream and a side of maple syrup$12.00
- Classic Buttermilk Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes topped with butter, powdered sugar and a side of maple syrup$12.00
- Ube Waffle
Light Ube flavor waffles topped with Ube butter, powdered sugar, ube, condensed milk drizzle with a side of maple syrup$13.00
- Pandan Waffle
Light Pandan flavor waffles topped with Pandan butter, powdered sugar, Pandan, coconut drizzle with a side of maple syrup$13.00
- Classic French Toast
Brioche Bread soaked in vanilla custard, topped with maple syrup and powdered sugar$12.00
- Ube French Toast
Brioche bread soaked in vanilla custard stuffed with ube Cream Cheese, Ube, Condensed Milk drizzle with crushed Oreos$14.50
- S'mores French Toast
Brioche soaked in vanilla custard, toasted marshmallow, nutella drizzle, graham cracker crumble and toasted fluff$14.50
- Fruity Pebble French Toast
Brioche soaked in vanilla custard, marshmallow fluff and fruity pebbles and a side of maple syrup “Ice cream” recommended$14.50
Sides Matter (Sides)
- Yo-Halo!
Inspired by Filipino Halo Halo into a Greek Plain yogurt, chai seed, honey. Ube, toasted coconut flakes, granola and syrup fruitsOut of stock
- Yo-Berry Cautious!
Greek plain yogurt with black, red berries, chai seeds, hone, granola and plain Greek yogurt.Out of stock
- Yo-Sundae Blitz
Greek plain yogurt with chai seeds, granola, fresh bananas, chocolate shavings, graham cracker crumbs, fluff and NutellaOut of stock
- Rice HashOut of stock
- Extra Crispy Waffle Fries$4.95
- 2 Eggs$5.00
- 3 Strips Bacon$4.50
- 3 Strips Spicy Bacon$6.00
- 3 Strips Turkey Bacon$4.50
- Half Avocado$3.50
- Berry Fruit Salad$5.00
- Toast$2.00
- 2 Scoops Vanilla Ice Cream$3.00
- 2 Scoops Pandan Ice Cream$4.00
- 2 Scoops Ube Ice Cream$4.00
Float my Boat (Floats)
- Ube Float
Ube house made ice cream (a purple Filipino flavor) mixed with vanilla ice cream and soda topped with whipped cream and drizzled with ube.$9.75
- Pandan Float
Pandan house made ice cream (a Filipino floral, sweet leaf) mixed with vanilla ice cream and soda topped with coconut whipped cream and drizzled with pandan and coconut drizzle$9.75
- Root Beer Float
Classic Root Beer Float with vanilla ice cream$9.75
- Orange Creamsicle Float
Orange soda with vanilla Ice cream and whipped cream drizzled with condensed milk$9.75
Thirsty? (Drinks)
- Hot Chocolate$3.75
- Vanilla Chai (Hot/Cold)$6.00
- Bottomless Coffee$3.75
- Breakfast Tea$1.50
- Fiji Water$3.00
- Perrier (Sparkling Water)$3.00
- Apple Juice$2.75
- Cranberry Juice$2.75
- Orange Juice$2.75
- Seltzer$2.00
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Macha Lemonade$5.75
- Sprite$3.00
- Coca Cola$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Orange Fanta$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Lemon Iced Tea$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
Mini Treats for Mini Me's (Kids only 12 and under)
- Kid's Classic Pancakes
Two buttermilk pancakes topped with maple syrup and powdered sugar$6.50
- Kid's Grilled Cheese
Yellow American Cheese melted on grilled Texas Toast, served with extra crispy waffle fries$6.50
- Kid's Classic Maple French Toast
One Texas toast soaked in vanilla custard, topped with maple syrup and powdered sugar$6.50
- Kid's Single Cheeseburger Slider
Single grass-fed beef patty with white cheese sauce, served with extra crispy waffle fries$6.50
- Kid's Popcorn Chicken
popcorn chicken served with extra crispy fries with Pink Sauce$6.50
Let's "Shake" Things UP! (Milkshakes)
- Classic Milkshake
Classic vanilla icecream with a hint of caramel$9.50
- Lucky Charms Milkshake
Classic vanilla milkshake with lucky charm cerealOut of stock
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milkshake
Vanilla ice cream with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cerealOut of stock
- Chocolate marshmallow Milkshake
Vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, fluff, marshmallow and chocolate shavingsOut of stock